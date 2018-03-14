YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold wins BRRPD tourney title
March 14, 2018
The Nevada County Gold outlasted the Bear River Cyclones, 49-42, to win the sixth grade boys division championship at the Bear River Recreation & Park District basketball tourney.
Making the victory even more impressive is the Nevada County Gold is made up of fifth graders, but they competed in the sixth grade division.
Nevada County Gold is comprised of Jordan Hood, Nate Hundemer, Carson Lehman, Jaime MacDonald, Ari Funk, Carter Van Matre, Grady Kamba, Thomas Billingsly and Luke Billingsley. They were coached by Randy Billingsley and Brian Hood.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
