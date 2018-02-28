YOUTH BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s rallies to win tourney title

With a late rally in the championship game, the Mount St. Mary's Academy boys basketball team claimed the Nevada County Small Schools Tournament title.

Facing a skilled Yuba River Charter team in the championship game, Mount St. Mary's fell behind by 14 early and trailed by nine at halftime. They would close the gap to five heading to the fourth quarter and ran away with the game from there. Mount St. Mary's outscored Yuba River Charter 13-4 in the final stanza to win the title, 47-42.

Leading the way for Mount St. Mary's was Evan McDaniel with 26 points and five assists. Jack O'Neill added 10 points. Owen McDaniel, playing in his third game back from a broken leg, tallied nine points.

Isaac Fassler, Will Phillips and Gino Lorenzo had their hands full guarding Yuba River Charter's talented posts and played solid defense all game.

Mount St. Mary's finishes the season 17-1 overall.

