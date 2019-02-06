YOUTH BASKETBALL: Chicago Park Lady Trailblazers win Quincy Classic

The Trailblazers of Chicago Park traveled to Quincy to play in the annual Quincy Classic basketball tournament.

Junior high teams from Quincy, Fall River, Greenville, Loyalton, Chester, Portola and Chicago Park participated in a double elimination tournament. The Chicago Park boys and girls squads are a collection of seventh and eighth graders competing against all-eighth grade teams. The two day event took place at Quincy High School.

Coming of a historic run in the fall and capturing the Nevada County Athletic League Large Schools championship, the Lady Trailblazers were eager to take their act on the road to test the skills of teams outside the county. With seven of the 10 members from the fall squad participating, the expectations were pretty high.

"We got back in the gym for two weeks and practiced alongside our boys team," coach Mike Woodlee said "The girls have also been practicing on their rec team and we just got right back on the good foot."

In the first round against Portola, Chicago Park was faced with the challenge of being the smaller team. "We are all good with that" said Woodlee. "We know how to box out, we like to run and fatigue favors us."

The Tigers were game for the first half trailing only by three but the Lady Blazers made a couple of adjustments and started firing on all cylinders. Led by Jade Biittner, the fast break was there often and the gap stretched to 10 by the end of the third quarter. With limited shots due to strong boxing out on the part of Sophia Pendola-Link and Hailee James, the time just seemed to run out on the Tigers' day and Chicago Park ran away with it 48-29.

The win allowed for the team to enjoy a 7-hour rest. During the downtime the team was able to participate in the 3-point shooting competition. Each team had 60 seconds on the clock to take as many 3-point shots as possible as team members rebounded and assisted with passing. Chicago Park took down Loyalton in the semifinal round and squared off against Portola in the finals. In the finals, teams were given two minutes to shoot, Gabby Biittner caught fire and at one point hit six in a row, leading the team to victory with a combined 26 3-pointers in two minutes.

Next up was the host team Quincy. Once again on the shorter end of the size spectrum, Chicago Park used its speed to pull out to an early lead. With consistent defensive play from Yuba Roach and excellent weak side defense from Laney Lorang, Quincy simply could not get the ball inside for close range shots. That combined with great communication forced the Trojans to settle for long range shots. This played right into Chicago Park's game plan as lead stretched to 11 at the half. With time on their side the Lady Blazers were able to keep the ball out of the Trojans' hands for long stretches and as time expired, they punched their ticket into Sunday's final.

After the loss to Chicago Park, Quincy was able to beat Loyalton and earn a second shot versus the Lady Blazers in the tournament final. Chicago Park jumped out to an 11-2 lead at the end of one on a jumper from Giuliana Stroppini. Those 11 points would prove to be enough. Over the next 18 minutes of game time the defense gave up only eight points and took the championship by a final score of 28-10.

Earning all-tourney awards were Yuba Roach, Jade Biittner and Sophia Pendola-Link. Gabriella Biitner was selected by the coaches as the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

The Chicago Park boys squad went into the tournament sporting a 5-4 record, the boys are coached by first year head coach and teacher Andy Brooding. Squaring off against Portola in the first round, the team had some early success, leading 8-4 after the first quarter. The intensity picked up and so did the play of both teams as Chicago Park held two-point lead headed into halftime. Portola came out sharp in the third quarter and tied the game before the end of the third. Off an inbounds play just before the end of the period the Trailblazers hit a 3-pointer to take a three-point advantage heading into the final frame. The fourth quarter was similar to the entire game with the lead exchanging hands multiple times and in the end in Portola eked out a one point victory 26-25.

The loss forced a quick turnaround and game two came two hours later against Greenville. The Indians fell to Quincy (eventual champion) in the first round. Greenville had three players bigger than any player on the Chicago Park lineup. With difficulty boxing out the much larger opponent, possessions were limited and getting close range shots proved to be difficult. This made for a long game as the elevation change, two games in three hours and 2 1/2 hour drive proved to be too much to overcome as the young blazers fell 49-31 thus ending their tournament on day one.

Chicago Park's Aiden McKenna was named to the all-tourney team.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.