YOUTH BASEBALL: Nevada County Outlaws capture Swing For The Cure championship

With a potent offense, dominant pitching and a never-give-up attitude, the Nevada County 13U Outlaws won the All World Swing For The Cure tournament championship over the weekend.

The local travel baseball team went 4-0 and outscored their opponents 54-11 at the 14-team tourney.

The Outlaws stormed through the first three games, beating the Natomas Devil Dogs, 22-0, Outlaws Baseball (Elk Grove), 20-2, and the Laguna Dirtbags, 5-3.

Despite their dominance early on, the Outlaws found a worthy foe in the title game and showed what they were made of with a thrilling come-from-behind victory.

Facing Hand-Picked Baseball (Santa Rosa) in the championship, the Outlaws fell behind 6-3 heading to their final at-bat. The Outlaws rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game and the tourney.

The game-clinching run came when pinch runner Orion Collinson scored after J.Z. Antonucci was a hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded.

"This team finally clicked together, mentally and physically, in the dugout and on the field," said team manager Jeff Nye. "It was really fun to watch. They came together on the field and just had the best hitting weekend as a group since I've had them. Pitching was phenomenal. Just proud of them. Proud of the boys and the coaching staff we have."

Leading the Outlaws in the title game was Jackson Smith with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Chase Nye added two hits, stole a base and scored a run. Ryder Celenza chipped in two hits, a stolen base and a run scored. Hagan Mees hit a double, had an RBI and scored a run. Brenden Pinney had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Antonucci notched a hit in addition to his walk-off HBP RBI. Trevor Buti added a base knock and an RBI. Keisen Hayden chipped in a base hit. And, Ryne Allen had an RBI.

Allen pitched the first 4.1 innings, striking out two while allowing five hits and six runs, only two of which were earned. Celenza pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing three hits, no runs and striking out four.

