YOUTH BASEBALL: Nevada County 16U Miners take home Turkey Bash title

The Nevada County Miners 16U baseball team went undefeated at the All World Turkey Bash to take the tourney title in Sparks, Nevada over the weekend.

After going 3-0 to start the tourney, the Miners beat the Tribe, 6-1, in the championship bout Sunday.

The Miners got on the board in the first inning, with an RBI single from Bennett King. They would add three more runs in the second inning on RBI hits from Dustin Thompson and Andrew Long. In the fifth, Nevada County added two more runs to put the game away.

King would finish the game with three hits and three RBIs. Long tallied two hits and one RBI, and Thompson added two RBIs.

Nevada County was led from the mound by Matthew Tintle, who pitched five strong innings, allowing two hits, no runs and striking out three. King, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, closed out the final two innings for the Miners.

"We knew it was gonna be tough to take home the championship, the other teams were outstanding," said Long. "Everybody really had a part in every game we played last weekend, it truly was a team championship."

The Nevada County Miners are a travel ball club team that is consists of Nevada Union High School players. The team is comprised of King, Tintle, Thompson, Long, Kolby Amaral, Matt Deschaine, Zach Ehrlich, Pat Farrel, Ukiah Houck, Kai Labarbera, Trevor Nielson, Nick Noll, Noah Sims and Devin Sunde. They are coached by Jimmy Amaral, Phil King and Conor Farrel.

