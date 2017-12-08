YOUTH BASEBALL: Local players help Jr. Gold Sox to tourney title

A couple of young ball players from Nevada County came up big for the 12U Marysville Jr. Gold Sox at the All World Toys for Tots Youth Baseball Tournament Last weekend.

Competing in their first tourney of the season, locals J.Z. Antonucci and Ryne Allen played major roles in the Jr. Gold Sox's 4-0 run through the tournament

The Jr. Gold Sox beat the Rocklin Blue Sox, the Walbeck Blue Summer (Fair Oaks) and the Scorpions (Reno) twice to claim the title.

Antonucci, a shortstop and pitcher, took the mound in the title game and pitched a gem, holding the Scorpions to just one run in a complete game effort. The Jr. Gold Sox would win the game 9-1.

Allen, a first basemen and pitcher, was also strong on the bump, earning two wins in the tourney.

