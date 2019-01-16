WRESTLING: Bombers wrestling squad spends time on and off the mat with team from Japan

Thirteen of the best young wrestlers in Japan recently made their way to Northern California as part of a cultural exchange program, spending 10 days embracing the culture on and off the mat.

The annual trip, which brings a Japan National Team to California, included training sessions with several junior high and high school teams, three exhibition dual matches in Sacramento and the Bay Area, lots of sightseeing and even a trip to the foothills.

"It was super exciting," said Tony Guerra, who is a coach with California USA Wrestling and also coaches the local Lyman Gilmore Bombers wrestling team. "Japan's athletes are phenomenally skilled. The roster they brought this year, every one of their athletes is the defending national champion, with a couple runner ups, and five of them are on track to compete for a spot on the 2020 Olympic team. They're very talented."

The Bombers wrestling team got to experience the Japanese team's talent first hand as they spent some time training with the high school age grapplers last week, and also watched them in action at a dual held at Sierra College.

"It was really fun to see them do moves we haven't tried yet and things I had no idea existed," Bomber wrestler Jai Guerra said. "It was a really good experience and I think it will help me in my wrestling career."

Fellow bomber grappler Grace Rutherford added, "The experience was really fun. We basically got to work with them, show them some of our moves and they showed us some of theirs."

In addition to the training session and watching the team from Japan compete against a team made up of top high school wrestlers from the Sacramento area, some of the Bomber wrestlers also spent time walking around downtown Grass Valley and downtown Nevada City with their guests from the other side of the world.

"At the end of the day they get a really cool cultural experience, and our kids get the benefit of being exposed to a global community through wrestling," Tony Guerra said.

Japan's National Team was in California from Jan. 4-14.

For Tony Guerra, the hope is that his Bomber wrestlers are inspired and motivated by the experience.

"I hope the take away for the Bomber wrestlers and their families is that wrestling is a global community," he said. "That our wrestling team and the sport in general builds bridges, and I hope that it allows them to see there's a bigger world out there and I hope it gets them thinking about travel internationally, and to be a part of a global community."

The team from Japan also made a visit to Seven Hills Middle School, sitting in on some classes and interacting with the students.

Tony Guerra knows the advantages of the exchange program first hand as he was once a member of a California USA Wrestling Cultural Exchange Team that visited Japan 31 years ago.

"It affected me on a very deep level," Tony Guerra said. "It really broadened my perspective about how amazing the sport can be."

That's why, in 2017, when he was offered a coaching position within the exchange program he jumped at the chance. The next trip will be a California USA Wrestling Team, comprised of 13 high school juniors and seniors who go through an exhaustive application program, heading to Japan in late June.

"You do have to be a pretty good wrestler, but with the cultural exchange program, there are some other standards you have to meet," said Tony Guerra. "There are academic standards, three letters of recommendation and you have to write an essay. So, the academic requirements and athletic requirements are equally tough. We have a lot of applications and a lot of talented athletes who are all college bound, who want to be on the team."

