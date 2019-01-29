WNCSSA Manager’s Meeting set for Feb. 12

Western Nevada County Slowpitch Softball Association's Manager's meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12, in the Annex building at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the informational meeting will be from 7:00 p.m.-7:30p.m. Information on the upcoming 2019 seasons will be available.

Team representatives are encouraged to attend.

For more information visit to http://www.wncssa.com.