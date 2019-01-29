WNCSSA Manager’s Meeting set for Feb. 12
January 29, 2019
Western Nevada County Slowpitch Softball Association's Manager's meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12, in the Annex building at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the informational meeting will be from 7:00 p.m.-7:30p.m. Information on the upcoming 2019 seasons will be available.
Team representatives are encouraged to attend.
For more information visit to http://www.wncssa.com.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP ROUNDUP: Bruins rally past Foothill; Miners fall to Placer in OT
- Prep Basketball: Coming down the home stretch
- MOTOR SPORTS: After claiming youth title in 2018, Anthony Ferrante looks to continue meteoric rise
- PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners drop league bout with Placer; Lady Bruins can’t keep up with Colfax
Trending Sitewide
- Meet your merchant: Just like grandpa used to make at Penny’s Dinner
- Nevada County judge suspends sentence of suspected drug dealer
- Trial set in Nevada County officer assault case
- Nevada City OKs ordinance regulating telecommunications
- Nevada Union grad Kindra Britt takes on role as communications director for state Department of Education
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.