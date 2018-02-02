 Western Nevada County Slowpitch Softball Association’s manager’s meeting set for Feb. 15 | TheUnion.com

Western Nevada County Slowpitch Softball Association’s manager’s meeting set for Feb. 15

Submitted to The Union

Western Nevada County Slowpitch Softball Association's manager's meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15 and will be held in the Annex building at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the informational meeting will be from 7-7:30 p.m.

Information on the upcoming 2018 seasons will be available.

Team representatives are encouraged to attend.

Go to http://www.wncssa.com for contact information.