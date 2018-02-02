Western Nevada County Slowpitch Softball Association’s manager’s meeting set for Feb. 15
February 2, 2018
Western Nevada County Slowpitch Softball Association's manager's meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15 and will be held in the Annex building at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the informational meeting will be from 7-7:30 p.m.
Information on the upcoming 2018 seasons will be available.
Team representatives are encouraged to attend.
Go to http://www.wncssa.com for contact information.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County wreck UPDATE: Authorities recover victims of fatal fuel tanker wreck
- Authorities say Highway 20 wreck kills two, shutters highway
- Nevada County wreck UPDATE: Authorities recover victims of fatal fuel tanker wreck
- Authorities: No quick ID for wreck victims; Highway 20 could stay closed until Friday
- VIDEO: Vehicle wreck at Hwy. 20 and Idaho Maryland Rd. roundabout; major injuries