Water polo clinics coming in June
May 16, 2018
Registration is open for a pair of upcoming summer water polo clinics.
A kids co-ed summer water polo clinic for boys and girls gets going June 12 and will run through July 11. Practices will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m.
The focus of the camp will be on introducing the fundamental skills and rules of water polo.
New players are welcome.
There will also be summer training for the high school boys team which will run from June 12 through July 2. New players are welcome as well as incoming freshman interested in the sport.
For more information about the clinics or to register contact Nevada Union boys water polo coach Lotty Hellested at lhellested@njuhsd.com.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Miners, Bruins and Falcons run, leap to league titles
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River grad Matt Lopez helps Wolverines power past Mission
- Bear River Recreation and Parks District General Manager Marlene Sharon to retire
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Miners fall to Whitney in section semifinals
- Bear River baseball, softball teams gear up for playoffs
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley man plans for sex with teen, gets arrested, Nevada County authorities say
- Search warrant served in case of missing Vietnam vet; candlelight vigil planned
- Penn Valley man accused of child molestation, rape: Grass Valley man’s bond reduced
- Second suspect arrested in 2016 murder of Donald Ormsby
- Jason Schuller, convicted of murder, sentenced to 50 years to life by Nevada County judge