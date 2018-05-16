Water polo clinics coming in June

Registration is open for a pair of upcoming summer water polo clinics.

A kids co-ed summer water polo clinic for boys and girls gets going June 12 and will run through July 11. Practices will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m.

The focus of the camp will be on introducing the fundamental skills and rules of water polo.

New players are welcome.

There will also be summer training for the high school boys team which will run from June 12 through July 2. New players are welcome as well as incoming freshman interested in the sport.

For more information about the clinics or to register contact Nevada Union boys water polo coach Lotty Hellested at lhellested@njuhsd.com.