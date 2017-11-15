UNITED AND UNDEFEATED: 2008 girls team dominates during fall season

The 2008 Girls team from the Grass Valley competitive soccer club, Gold Country United, closed their fall season as the undefeated champions in their division.

They dominated their competition bringing home wins in every game and ending the season a full 11 points ahead of their closest rival.

"Every year with these girls, they get better and better and I'm stoked that all their hard work and dedication has led them to earning their championship," coach Chris Cerruti said. "They've embraced the challenges, their families too, to prepare to play teams from Sacramento and down the hill, and all together we've been learning what it takes to face them and rise up to them. It's just cool to be a part of it with this great group. I'm incredibly proud of our girls and all they've accomplished this season."

Cerruti has been coaching the 2008 Girls team for the past two years.

Gold Country United is the competitive soccer league based in Grass Valley. It serves boys and girls ages 9-18 and supports the growth of soccer in the community. A place where kids develop strong technique and skills with dedicated professional coaches.

For more information on bi-annual tryouts, winter gym soccer and schedules please visit http://www.goldcountryunited.com or send an email to ianchilds3@hotmail.com.

