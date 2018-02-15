Top-seed Lady Falcons lead western Nevada County teams into postseason

The Lady Falcons from Forest Lake Christian soared through the regular season and have now landed the No. 1 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoff bracket.

The section released its girls and boys basketball playoff brackets Thursday, and now the top teams from around the area are gearing up for the second season.

Local teams joining the Forest Lake Christian girls in the playoffs are the girls teams from Bear River and Nevada Union, as well as the boys team from Forest Lake Christian.

"We feel good, we feel confident, we feel ready and we feel excited," Forest Lake Christian girls head coach Valerie Horner said.

Horner added she likes the draw, but said her team won't be overlooking anyone in the playoffs.

"We're going to focus on who's right in front of us," she said.

The Lady Falcons (18-5, 10-0 Central Valley California League) enter the playoffs on the heels of their first league title since 2008 and riding a 16-game win streak.

FLC gets a bye through the first round and will face the winner of the No. 8 El Dorado Adventist vs. No. 9 Turlock Christian matchup Tuesday at Forest Lake Christian.

The Bear River girls basketball team will also be hosting a playoff game Tuesday. The No. 7 seed Lady Bruins (15-10, 3-7 Pioneer Valley League) will welcome No. 10 Mountain House (14-10, 9-3) to Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium for a D-IV first round bout.

"I like the way (the bracket) shook out," Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley said. "(Mountain House) is athletic, but I think we match up well with them."

The Lady Bruins finished tied for fourth in the PVL and got an at-large bid to the postseason.

For the second straight season, the Nevada Union Lady Miners (12-14, 2-10 Sierra Foothill League) will be facing Sacramento in the first round of the D-II playoffs.

The Lady Miners are the No. 12 seed after finishing sixth in the SFL, and will travel to face the No. 5 Dragons (17-10, 12-2 Metro League) Tuesday. The Lady Miners fell to the Dragons in last year's playoff contest.

The Forest Lake Christian boys team is also on the road to start the playoffs, opening with Sacramento Country Day (16-4, 8-4 Sacramento Metro Athletic League) in the D-VI bracket Friday. The Falcons (10-14, 6-4 CVCL) are the No. 12 seed after finishing third in league play.

For a complete look at all the playoff brackets visit http://www.cifsjs.org.

