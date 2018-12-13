Sugar Bowl offers half-off tickets for toy donations to Camp Fire victims

After the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history, support and donations for victims of the blaze continue to pour in.

On Friday, Sugar Bowl Resort will offer half off the window rate on lift tickets for those who bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $15 or more to donate to Toys for Tots of Butte County, the local chapter supporting victims of the Camp Fire.

The resort will also contribute $5 per donated toy, per person to a charity supporting Camp Fire victims, and will offer fire victims themselves complimentary skiing or riding and equipment rentals on Friday.

"We recognize that those impacted by the Camp Fire may need a physical and mental break from what they've been dealing with," said Jon Slaughter, director of marketing and sales at Sugar Bowl Resort in a statement. "Our intention is to offer them a day of fun in the snow on us. By partnering with Toys for Tots of Butte County, it also gives our guests and passholders an opportunity to help those who need it most this holiday season."

November's fire burned more than 150,000 acres, killed 86 people, and destroyed or damaged nearly 20,000 residences and other structures.

Toys can be donated at any open ticket window at Sugar Bowl on Friday. The lift ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offer. To receive the free lift ticket and equipment rental, those impacted by the Camp Fire will need to show proof of address or their FEMA registration number.

Sugar Bowl Resort is open daily with 91 runs, nine lifts spinning, and snow base depths up to 45 inches.

Learn more about the Camp Fire benefit ski day at sugarbowl.com/campfire.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.