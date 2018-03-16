SNOWBOARDING: Strong banks silver at 2018 Paralympic Games

With a thrilling final run in the banked slalom event at the 2018 Paralympics, Evan Strong now has a silver medal to go with the gold one he won at the 2014 Games.

The Nevada City resident narrowly missed a spot on the podium in his first event a this year's Games — the skilled snowboarder wasn't about to let another opportunity slip by.

After finishing fourth in the snowboard cross event on Monday, Strong carved down course in Jeongseon, South Korea and claimed silver in the men's banked slalom (lower limb 2) event on Friday.

Strong was one of seven Americans that earned a medal in the banked slalom event, which made its debut at this year's Paralympics. Across all the snowboarding events Team USA tallied 13 medals, including five gold, five silver and three bronze.

"I'm not just extremely proud for Team USA, but I'm extremely proud for my sport," Strong told http://www.teamusa.org after the event. "Seeing from the humble beginnings that it started to where it is now and how popular it is, the level of riding it's at and the next generation that has come up since I've been racing (makes me believe) the sport is in good hands. It's not going anywhere. This is awesome and so much fun and I'm excited about it."

Strong clocked the second-fastest time in his third banked slalom run to secure silver behind Japan's Gurimu Narita. Strong's silver medal run closed out Team USA's snowboarding campaign in PyeongChang.

"Medals are great but each one went through a life-changing experience and we all had to adapt from this limitation," Strong said. "To come out and showcase our abilities instead of our disabilities and at the level of riding we're able to do that through the avenue of snowboarding, I'm so proud of my sport. I'm stoked to be a part of this movement."

Strong, 31, lost his left leg a few inches below the knee at the age of 17 when he was struck while riding a motorcycle by a drunk driver in an SUV.

Since that accident Strong has gone on to win multiple Paralympic medals, a World Championship, multiple World Cup gold medals and an X Games gold medal.

