SKIING: Miners carve out 2nd place at Alpine Meadows

Nevada Union's alpine ski team kicked off a busy week of racing with a strong showing at Alpine Meadows Monday.

Competing in the first giant slalom race of the season, the Miners' boys and girls squads combined to place second as a team. Davis took first place.

In the girls race, four NU skiers finished in the top-12. Leading the way was Dannah Fournier with a fourth place finish. Fournier notched runs of 33.56 seconds and 33.62 seconds for a two-run combined time of 1:07.18. NU's Zoe Cohen followed in sixth place with a time of 1:11.48. Haley McCormick was next for the Miners, finishing 11th with a mark of 1:18.30. And, Lindsey Thomas was 12th at 1:20.51. The NU girls squad was third among girls teams at the event. Colfax was first, Davis was second and Placer was fourth.

For the third straight race, the Colfax girls team filled the first three spots, with Karina Martel placing first at 1:04.91. Martel had the fastest run of any competitor, clocking a time of 32.09 on her second run. Colfax's Lou Pallandre was second at 1:05.7, and Faith Cooper was third at 1:06.22.

In the boys race, the Miners also put four in the top-12. Judah Good was NU's top skier, placing second with a two-run mark of 1:08.64. Good was less than a second behind race winner Rhys Mahoney (1:07.93) of Davis. Ben Arenchild was next for NU, placing sixth with a time of 1:13.73. NU's Brenner Krough followed in 10th at 1:15.62. And, Riley Richnak was 12th with a time of 1:16.80.

Nevada Union's boys squad was second among boys teams, finishing second to Davis. Colfax was third and Placer fourth.

The Miners get right back at it today for a giant slalom event at Sugar Bowl.

Nevada Union competes in the California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation's Central II Division.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.