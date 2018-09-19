SENIOR SOFTBALL: Tuff Grass claims Gold Country Senior Softball Tourney Championship

After nearly six months of competition, 30 regular season games and a double elimination tournament, the Gold Country Senior Softball Association was finally able to crown Tuff Grass its 2018 champs.

Tuff Grass battled its way to a 21-9 regular season record to earn the No. 3 seed in the season finale tournament. After dropping a game early in the tournament, Tuff Grass rallied to reach the championship game, then topped A to Zen Travel twice to claim the tourney championship. Tuff Grass won the first game handily and then went on to edge A to Zen Travel, 13-12, in the second game to clinch the championship.

Leading Tuff Grass with an impressive overall tournament was Taylor Welz with 20 hits in 29 at-bats, including three home runs, four triples and 10 doubles. Welz also had 14 RBIs and scored 20 runs. Tuff Grass' Ken Johnston was also strong at the plate with 21 hits in 25 at-bats, including 11 doubles and a home run. Also coming up big for Tuff Grass was Bill Fingerson who went 19-for-26 from the plate and was an RBI machine with a tourney-high 21. Pitching for Tuff Grass was Jim Moule.

Tuff Grass is comprised of Mike Schatz, Bob Scaletti, John Stillwell, Eric Marshal, George Brindley, Bob Swarthout, Jeff George, Johnston, Welz, Moule and Fingerson.

A to Zen Travel went 12-18 during the regular season and was the No. 7 seed in the tournament, but found its stride and went undefeated into the title round. But, Tuff Grass was simply too tough with the title on the line.

Leading A to Zen Travel in the tourney was Scott Murray with 20 hits in 23 at-bats, including four doubles and two triples. Tom Paone was also strong for A to Zen Travel, notching 12 hits in 16 at-bats to go with 10 RBIs. A to Zen Travel's Mike Tipton added 13 hits and 14 RBIs throughout the tourney.

The Penn Valley Mini Storage team won the season championship after going 24-5-1 during the regular season. They are comprised of Joe Macrina, Jon Cosbie, Bob Sawyer, David Luger, Jeff Rice, Bill Garehime, Ken Krueger, Bill Wilson, Frank Seman, Harold Wilson, Ron Lackey, Ray Garleb and Mark Estrada. It was the team's second straight regular season title.

To learn more about the Gold Country Senior Softball Association visit http://www.gcssasoftball.org.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.