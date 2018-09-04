Sac-Joaquin Section announces 2018 Hall of Fame class

LODI – They range from World Series champions to all-Americans to national champions. They were successful from the 1930s to the present time. The list of 12 inductees into the 2018 class of the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame includes many of the best and brightest athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and media members to ever grace a field within the Central Valley.

The four athletes range from John Vukovich, Amador High Class of 1965, to J.P. Howell, Jesuit High Class of 2001.

The three coaches include Turlock's Joe Debely, who coached the Bulldogs football and wrestling teams from the 1930s into the 1950s, and Merced's Mark Speckman, who was at the helm for a mythical state champion and some of the best teams to ever come out of the Sac-Joaquin Section.

The inductees were decided through a lengthy process that included months of research and three separate committees.

The induction banquet and ceremony are scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Sacramento.

This is the Section's fifth Hall of Fame class. The inaugural class in 2010 had 56 members, the 2012 group had 43 inductees, 2014 had 32 and the 2016 class had 17 honorees. This class makes a total of 165 Hall of Fame inductees.

ATHLETES

LANCE BRIGGS, ELK GROVE (Football): Briggs was a superstar on both offense and defense for one of the top football teams in Section history. As a senior in 1998, the Thundering Herd rolled to a 77-22 victory over Atwater in the SJS Division I championship game. Briggs was also part of Elk Grove's 1997 Section title squad. He went to the University of Arizona, where he was a two-time first-team all-Pac-10 linebacker. He played 12 years for the Chicago Bears in the NFL, where he made seven Pro Bowl rosters and was named all-Pro three times.

J.P. HOWELL, JESUIT (Baseball): Howell is considered one of the most dominant pitchers in Section history. His senior year in 2001, he went 10-0 with a 0.09 ERA and 137 strikeouts while leading the Marauders to the Section Division I title. He also set a Section playoff record his junior year by striking out 47 in 22 innings. He moved on to the University of Texas, where he went 25-4 in his two seasons with the Longhorns, earning first-team all-American honors. He compiled a 36-30 record in a 12-year Major League Baseball career, playing for four different teams.

CHANIQUA (ROSS) BUTSCHER, LAGUNA CREEK (Track and Field): Ross won the Section championship in both the shot put and discus for all four years each; she's the only track and field competitor in Section history to win championships in two different events four times. She won CIF state titles in the discus in 1996 and 1997. She moved on to UCLA, where she won two Pac-10 championships (2001 and 2002) and she was the NCAA discus champion in 2002.

JOHN VUKOVICH, AMADOR (Football, Basketball, Baseball): The late Vukovich is the most storied athlete to ever come out of Amador High School. He played football, basketball and baseball well, but he really shined in football and baseball. He earned an impressive double when he was named the CalHiSports state small schools basketball player of the year in 1963 and he was the CalHi state small schools football player in 1964. He had a 12-year Major League Baseball career that included winning two World Series rings (1975 Cincinnati Reds, 1980 Philadelphia Phillies) and he was a coach with the Phillies from 1988-2004.

MEDIA

MIKE RAY: Ray graduated from Colfax High School in 1969 – he was the school's Athlete of the Year – and even as a high school athlete was already writing for the Colfax Record. He was the sports editor for the Record from 1970-1985 and from 1989 to the present. He was also the sports editor of the Grass Valley Union from 1975-1985. He has covered three generations of high school athletes for the Colfax Record.

COACHES

JOE DEBELY, TURLOCK (Football): The late Debely was a longtime football and wrestling coach at Turlock High. He coached the football team from 1933-1941 and from 1946-53; that gap was because he served in the US Navy during World War II. His teams won seven league championships, and in 1948 and 1949 they finished the year at a perfect 10-0. Turlock High's stadium is named after him as well. Debely was also involved with the Sac-Joaquin Section during its formative years; he came up with the name "Sac-Joaquin Section."

RON PUCCI, COLFAX (Boys Basketball): Pucci coached boys basketball at Colfax for 19 years in three separate stints. He coached from 1979-89, from 1996-2001 and from 2004-2009. His teams compiled a 371-191 record in that time, winning seven league championships, three Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV titles (2004, 2006 and 2007) and they advanced to the CIF Northern California Division IV championship game in 1999.

MARK SPECKMAN, LIVINGSTON/MERCED/GOLDEN VALLEY (Football): Speckman coached at Livingston (1981-1983), Merced (1986-1993) and Golden Valley (1994), compiling a 113-48-3 record. It was at Merced where Speckman's teams were at their best. Those teams played in five Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championships, winning two of them. The 1990 team was the mythical overall state champion, ranked No. 1 by CalHiSports.

OFFICIALS, ADMINISTRATORS AND BENEFACTORS

Officials to be inducted into the SJS Hall of Fame are Monty Muller and the late Dennis Wallace. Administrators and benefactors to be inducted include John Williams and Rich Cathcart.