RUNNING: Spring Run still going strong

The oldest race in the Gold Country Grand Prix held its 32nd running Saturday with more than 75 participants taking to the streets of Nevada City for the annual Spring Run/Walk 5K/10K.

"It was just delightful, people came from all different walks," said assistant race director Pearce Boyer, who has been affiliated with the race since its first running. "It's a wonderful race course, out Champion Mine for the 10K and out old Nevada City Highway for the 5K. We designed it so it could be ran easily, but we do have the most difficult finish of all the races, because it's uphill all the way from the bottom of Deer Creek to the steps of the church."

The first to overcome the steep finish and reach the steps of the Nevada City United Methodist Church was Sergio Higareda, 44, who finished the men's 5K in a brisk 18 minutes, 26 seconds. Higareda's time was more than two minutes faster than the second place finisher Brad Hoover (20:35).

Earning first place in the women's 5K race was Jade Biittner, 11, who clocked a time of 23:49. In second place was Megan Schreck, 14, with a time of 24:13.

Taking the top spot in the women's 10K race was Stefanie Roberts, 46, who crossed the finish line at the 49:57 mark. Second place went to Rose Asquith, 58, with a time of 51:57.

In the men's 10K, Bjorn Jones, 42, placed first with a time of 41:38. Second place went to Nate Homan, 44, with a time of 42:26.

Recommended Stories For You

Funds raised by the Spring Run benefit the Nevada City United Methodist Church's charitable endeavors which include the United Methodist Committee on Relief, a food closet run through the church and "baskets of love" donated to those in need during Christmas time.

The Spring Run marked the fourth race on the Gold Country Grand Prix's 10 race circuit. Next up is the Read, Write, Run 5K/10K set for May 19 in Nevada City. To learn more about the Gold Country Grand Prix visit https://goldcountrygp.org.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.