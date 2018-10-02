RUNNING: NEO Empire Challenge offers unique spin on traditional runs

New Events & Opportunities (NEO) will be hosting the fifth Annual NEO Empire Challenge Run and Walk at Empire Mine State Historic Park at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13.

The NEO Empire Challenge, which is part of the Gold Country Grand Prix, features a challenging 4 mile running course or a scenic 2 mile walking course. The course winds through the beautiful pine studded trails of Empire Mine.

The NEO Empire Challenge is one of the fastest growing runs in the area and puts a unique spin on tradition runs and walks by incorporating young volunteers and fun activities. As participants make their way through the course they receive encouragement on High 5 Hill or can try to spot Waldo in the Where's Waldo Woods. Participants might even encounter superheroes along the way.

"There is something for everyone," said NEO Co-Founder and Director of Programs Halli Ellis-Edwards. "Whether you're a competitive runner, a casual runner, a walker, or a family with kids, you will be sure to have a great time while supporting a great cause."

The race awards are one-of-a-kind engraved medallions sliced from a local Madrone tree.

Registration is $25 for adult runners and walkers and $15 for youth 18 and under. Young kids can accompany their parents on the course for free and strollers are welcomed on the walker course. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend.

"The NEO Empire Challenge is an awesome family event," said committee member Karen Wallack-Eisen. "What better way to start your day than a walk, or a run, on the beautiful Empire Mine trails."

All proceeds from the race go directly to supporting the NEO Youth Center. NEO provides free after school drop-in hours for middle school, high school and college aged youth. NEO is a nonprofit organization that has been empowering Nevada County youth to thrive since 2008. NEO strives to help youth to make healthy lifestyle choices by providing new events and opportunities in a safe environment that encourages youth success and contributes to a healthier community.

"Come on out on Saturday the 13th to Empire Mine State Park and be amazed and energized," said Wallack-Eisen. "You'll be glad you did and you'll be supporting the NEO Youth Center in a big way."

For more information or to register visit http://www.ncneo.org/empirechallenge or call NEO at 530-470-3869. Onsite registration will be open the morning of the race starting at 7:30 a.m., however pre-registration is highly encouraged.

Lynn Skrukrud is the Operations Director for NEO.