RUNNING: Hundreds hit the streets for 18th annual Daffodil Run

More than 200 runners and walkers made their way through the streets of Penn Valley Sunday, taking part in the 18th annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run 5K/10K.

"The mood was really good," race organizer Gene Gilligan said. "We had some (event tents) up from the community with several activities, and the food was amazing. It was just a really good day. It went really, really well."

Proceeds from the event support several causes including Penn Valley area schools, a scholarship for a Nevada Union High School senior and the planting of daffodil bulbs in the community and Western Gateway Park.

The run is sponsored by the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Penn Valley Hi-Graders Lions Club, Penn Valley Rotary, and New Events and Opportunities (NEO).

Taking first place in the men's 10K race was Bjorn Jones, finishing in a time of 40 minutes, 20.2 seconds.

Makie Ohler won the women's 10K, posting a time of 43:13.2.

In the women's 5K, Jade Biitnner, 11, blew the competition away with a time of 22:31.6, which was more than 2 minutes faster than the second place finisher.

In the men's 5K race, Sergio Higareda, 43, was the first to cross the finish line, notching a time of 18:36.3.

The Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run marked the third race in the 2018 Gold Country Grand Prix's 10-race series. Next up is the 32nd annual Spring Run/Walk in Nevada City April 28. To learn more about the Gold Country Grand Prix visit goldcountrygp.org. To see full results from the 2018 Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run visit http://daffodilrunpv.com.

