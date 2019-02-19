RUNNING: Gold Country Grand Prix enters 14th year with change, but stays true to its original goal

The Gold Country Grand Prix, a series of road and trail races in Nevada County, began with a group of local runners looking for community through sport.

Since its inception in 2006, it is that community which has been the defining characteristic and unifying catalyst of the Grand Prix. The series has grown, changed and innovated around the unique culture it grew up from, but has in one important way remained the same as it enters its 14th year; it is a place for runners of all ages and abilities to come together and share in the beauty of Nevada County while supporting their community.

The original small group of runners grew into the Grand Prix, which has itself now been instrumental in giving form to a vibrant running community and several dedicated running clubs. Clyde Lehman, the head coach of one of these clubs, Sierra Gold, said the races have been instrumental to the success of his team.

"We owe a huge debt to the Grand Prix, they've given us so many distance runners, and they've given us a community and a face."

Lehman and Sierra Gold have built on the Grand Prix and the pool of talent in the community to create a top flight Masters club in only its first few years of existence. The club has become a national force in Masters running and received international acclaim at the World Championships in Lyon, France.

"All of that couldn't have happened without the Grand Prix," says Lehman of the club's rapid ascent. As Sierra Gold continues to grow alongside the Grand Prix, the two groups have joined forces for the 2019 series, with the introduction of a one mile track race at Sierra Gold's annual meet June 15. Sierra Gold and its runners have been a part of the Grand Prix and the larger running community since the club's inception, and the two groups have worked hard to support each other as each has grown and developed; this race will be the culmination of that partnership.

"I want to make it more than just a race. It's an event, a community event," says Lehman of his hopes for the race, and adds that it is this ethos that sets the Grand Prix apart from other race series. The race will support Nevada Union High School's track and field program, and it is this, too, that distinguishes the Gold Country Grand Prix.

Every race on the calendar supports a charity or non-profit, and while that fact does not in and of itself separate the local races from similar ones in Sacramento or elsewhere, the local nature of the support does. Whether it's support for local schools, feeding the hungry, or foundations to raise awareness around suicide and depression, the funds gathered from entry fees at these community events go directly back into that community.

Gene Gilligan, former longtime coach for Nevada Union's cross country teams and the race director for the Daffodil Run, says it is the causes that the races support that frequently results in such impressive turnout for the events.

"The causes are great, and people want to support their community," said Gilligan of the significant turnout of both runners and walkers that not only brings in thousands of dollars for critical local causes, but also belies the demographics of a smaller rural area.

Another element that draws the crowds to these runs is the unique courses on offer throughout the series. Trail runs, massive hills, and now even a track race make the Grand Prix a truly unique running experience regardless of one's skill or experience. As the director of the Daffodil Run, the second oldest race (19 years) behind the institution that is the Spring Run, Gilligan has had a front row seat to the proliferation of a vibrant community of runners, and sees that community continuing to grow alongside the Grand Prix.

The key to that continued growth is change, and capitalizing on the unique nature of the courses in the series with different distances and new, interesting courses, said Gilligan. The Sierra Gold mile race is one such innovation that appeals to Gilligan, "I think that's going to be so much fun."

While Gilligan believes this could be a "pivot year," for the Grand Prix, he also thinks that as the community continues to grow, the races should innovate and grow too. Taking cues from historic road races like the Falmouth Road Race and running from one point to another regardless of particular distance, or perhaps incorporating a half marathon, or an eight mile race, the ideas are practically endless and Gilligan's excitement is palpable.

"I think we're in a good place," he said as he talked about how one might make a half marathon race work in Nevada County, "because everyone runs together, and everyone supports each other, and all the races support that running community, and our community.

"I do think we need something different," he added, noting that, "something different will take time."

Even as he looks forward to the possible future of running in Nevada County, Gilligan lauds the Grand Prix for its investment in the community and development of a vibrant and unique running culture.

John Fairchild, the President of the Grand Prix, is also optimistic about the state of the organization, the running community and the ability for the group to change to suit that community.

"The last two years have seen quite a bit of changes, we felt like it was time to freshen it up a bit," said Fairchild, citing the addition of the Sierra Gold race as well as the IFM Hunger Run supporting Interfaith Food Ministries. Big changes, like new races, as well as small changes, such as tweaking the scoring system so that only the 10 best results of 12 possible races count towards a competitors total at the end of the year, are carefully considered with the aim of making the series the best it possibly can be for all involved.

"I think a lot of it is how do we freshen interest," said Fairchild, adding that he foresees the current trend of growth for the races continuing.

The charitable nature of the races is its own unique draw to many runners, said Fairchild.

"Sometimes someone will come to a run because it's a cause that they're into, and they discover the Grand Prix through that."

Whatever changes may come in the future, and Fairchild is certainly open to those changes, the central mission of the organization remains the top priority for its president.

"The Gold Country Grand Prix is not the end result, we're not here to promote the Grand Prix. The Grand Prix promotes social involvement, it's the community causes, it's health and it's the running too. I think for us to build the Grand Prix, really what we're doing is we're building communities."

As it enters its 14th year, the Gold Country Grand Prix looks different than it did back in 2006. Different races, more runners and a myriad of other changes have come and gone, but what has remained the same is the core principle of the organization; runners of all ages and abilities coming together on road, track or trail to support their community.

Details on all of the upcoming races can be found on the Grand Prix's website http://goldcountrygrandprix.com/.

Kael Newton is a Nevada County native and freelance journalist for The Union. He can be reached at kaelnewton@gmail.com or @KaelNewton on Twitter.