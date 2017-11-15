RUNNING: Forrester, Henzie take top spots at T3 Twilight Run

More than 100 runners and walkers made their way to Bear River High School for the T3 Twilight 5K Run.

"We're really excited that we were able to get so many runners out there and I felt it went fairly well," first time race organizer Cortney Maronic said. "Of course there are a few hiccups that you learn from along the way. But, we were excited to see the turnout and the amount of people who came to support what we are doing."

The 5K fundraiser race benefited the Bear River cross country team and T3 Charities, which raises money for local families experiencing financial hardships as well as those dealing with football related traumatic brain injuries.

"I want to thank all of the sponosrs and the support from the community," Maronic said. "We really appreciate the community supporting our cause."

Taking first place in the men's race was Brannon Forrester, finishing the Bear River's 5K cross country course in a time of 18 minutes, 44 seconds.

Taking the top spot in the women's 5K was McKenna Henzie with a time of 22:17.

Age group (AG) winners in the women's race were: Quinn Tamo (30:27) in the 10-and-under AG, Jade Biittner (23:03) in the 11-14 AG, Henzie in the 15-18 AG, Hannah Hudnall (35:16) in the 19-29 AG, Lisa Drageset (29:46) in the 30-39 AG, Amanda Tamo (31:13) in the 40-49 AG, Jeanette Smith (32:00) in the 50-59 AG, Anne King (26:08) in the 60-69 AG, and Lynne Hurrell (35:24) in the 80-99 AG.

In the men's race, AG winners included: Alijah Drageset (28:23) in the 10-and-under AG, Luke Billingsley (32:27) in the 11-14 AG, Henry Seufert (25:23) in the 15-18 AG, Gavin Smith (23:56) in the 19-29 AG, Forrester in the 30-39 AG, Sergio Higareda (19:44) in the 40-49 AG, John Fairchild (24:11) in the 50-59 AG, Alex Danner (23:13) in the 60-69 AG, Drue Mathies (25:26) in the 70-79 AG and Darryl Beardall (52:36) in the 80-99 AG.

The T3 Twilight 5K marked the ninth race on the Gold Country Grand Prix's 10-race circuit. The final race of the Grand Prix season will be the 12th annual Michael Edward Bratton II Turkey Trot 5K/10K set for Nov. 23. To learn more about the Gold Country Grand Prix visit http://goldcountrygp.org.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.