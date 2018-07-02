RUNNING: Annual Independence Day 5K set for 12th running

The Freedom 5K is gearing up for its 12th running, offering a healthy way to kickoff the Fourth of July festivities and raise funds for the Nevada Union cross country and track teams.

The annual 3.1 mile race will traverse the woods near Nevada Union High School as well as surrounding areas.

"The course is actually the course the varsity cross country team runs and races on," race director Cindy Morgan said. "It's challenging with a couple of hills. It goes in and out of the trees and is mostly covered. It's a really nice course."

Conquering that course and the competition for much of the last seven years has been Jack Bordoni, of Los Altos, who has won the men's race three straight times and six times in the last seven years.

The only time since 2011 Bordoni hasn't won the men's Freedom Run 5K was in 2014, when he was second to Garrett Migliozzi, who finished less than a second ahead of Bordoni.

Decorated local runner Makie Ohler won the women's 5K in 2017.

This year's race gets started at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Registration opens at 7 a.m. Morgan said there is still time to register for the run, welcoming all runners and walkers who are interested in participating. To learn more about the Freedom Run 5K or to register to participate visit nurunners.com. Day of registration is also available. The cost to participate is $25 for runners, $15 for walkers and $15 for kids 10 years and younger.

"All funds go directly to the Nevada Union cross country and track teams."

The Freedom 5K trail run marks the seventh stop of the Gold Country Grand Prix's 10-race season.

