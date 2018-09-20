ROWING: Accomplished rower looks to share sport he loves with others

Landon Carter has been rowing at an elite level for decades, competing all over the world and collecting a myriad of medals along the way.

"I like the pleasure of the sport," Carter said. "I like the talent of the sport. I like that it works all muscle groups. And, I like the beauty of the sport, being out on the various bodies of water that I've rowed on."

Now the accomplished rower wants to share the sport he loves with the rest of the community by helping start the Scotts Flat Sculling Club at Scotts Flat Lake.

"It's a very zen sport," said Carter, who recently won a pair of gold medals in the men's 75-79 year old division at the U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships held at Lake Merritt in Oakland. "Each stroke is its own, so you can make a mistake, let it go, and row a perfect stroke the next time. Secondly, there is the pleasure of moving the boat through the water. There's a sensualness to it. And, usually, there's the aesthetic quality of being out on the lake or water in the morning."

Carter, who started coaching earlier this year, will also be hosting a pair of clinics to help promote the club. Beginners clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday and Oct. 6 at the Scotts Flat Lake Marina. The cost is $20 per person. Those interested in taking part in the clinics or learning more about the club can contact Carter by phone at 415-250-3585 or email him at landon@landoncarter.co.nz.

"The purpose of the club is to get people into rowing," said Carter, who said the club has around 10 members already.

In addition to the clinics and the club, Carter has a pair of big competitions in the coming weeks. Next up for the national champion is the 2018 World Rowing Masters Regatta held in Sarasota, Florida Sept. 27-30. Carter will then compete at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston in mid-October.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.