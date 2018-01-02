Rossi’s Amazing Race debuts Wednesday night

Professional IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi recently took on a different type of racing.

The 26-year old Nevada City native stepped out of the driver's seat and into primetime television as a competitor on the hit CBS show, "The Amazing Race."

The show enters its 30th season and premieres tonight at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. (depending on cable provider) on CBS.

It features 11 teams embarking on a trek around the world. At every destination, the teams compete in a series of mental and physical challenges, hoping to avoid elimination. The winning team takes home $1 million.

Rossi, who wrapped up his second season on the IndyCar circuit in September, teamed up with fellow IndyCar driver and roommate Conor Daly for the show.

In an interview with CBS, Rossi said he and Daly have a close bond.

"We've known each other for a really long time, we both went to Europe at a young age to try and compete in Formula 1," Rossi said. "We were the only two Americans in all of European motor sports for quite some years and we had a similar bond over that and we actually lived together in England and we live together now in Indianapolis.

"We know each other pretty well. Our competitiveness and what we are willing to do in order to win, I mean, there' no boundaries when it comes to that …"

Rossi, who won the Indianapolis 500 as an IndyCar rookie in 2016, had a strong 2017 campaign in which he tallied 10 top-10 finishes, five top-five finishes, won the pole at Sonoma and took first place at Watkins Glen. Rossi finished in seventh place overall in the IndyCar season standings.