RISING TO THE CHALLENGE: Sierra Academy-Ghidotti sports program finding its way in 1st year

It was a Wednesday evening in mid-December and the gym at Sierra College's Nevada County campus was filled with the sound of screeching sneakers, heavy breathing, an occasional whistle and the beat of a basketball being dribbled up and down the court.

It wasn't the Wolverine's basketball team, or a spirited pick up game among Sierra College students — it was the Sierra Academy-Ghidotti Fire Wolves putting in work on the ground floor of a newly developed high school sports program.

"It's a process," said Tyler Smith, athletic director for the Sierra Academy-Ghidotti Fire Wolves, who are in the midst of their first year as a sanctioned California Interscholastic Federation sports program. "It's been a lot of fun, a lot of learning and overall a great experience for me, for the students and for the school."

The Fire Wolves were born from a partnership between Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, a school with roughly 180 students located in Nevada City, and Ghidotti Early College High School, a school with about 170 students located on the Sierra College campus in Grass Valley.

"As soon as I knew we weren't going to have sports through Nevada Union, I was on a mission to figure this out," Ghidotti Principal Noah Levinson said.

Until about a year ago, Ghidotti students who wanted to compete in athletics did so with the Nevada Union athletics program. But, that agreement ended in December of 2017. Any Ghidotti students playing NU sports at the time could continue to do so for their remaining high school years, but all future incoming freshmen would not have the opportunity.

"It just so happened that SAEL was already applying to be a small school under CIF," Levinson said. "So, it was mutually beneficial for us to go in on this together."

That's when Levinson and Sierra Academy Principal Erica Crane joined forces.

"Noah and I connected and started talking about what it could look like," Crane said. "(Sierra Academy) is the CIF member and they are our partner school."

Crane stressed it is a 50-50 partnership, as evident by the mascot in which the Wolves from Sierra Academy are combined with the Phoenix from Ghidotti to make the Fire Wolves.

"I like it," said Lukas Kleinhans, who attends Ghidotti and plays guard on the Fire Wolves boys basketball team. "It's interesting. I've never seen anything like it."

In addition to boys and girls varsity basketball teams, the Sierra Academy-Ghidotti program also has a boys soccer team during the winter season. In the fall season, there was a Fire Wolves cross country team, and the program will have a track and field team in the spring.

"Playing sports and getting the great academic part they get here at Ghidotti, I think they can go hand in hand," said Smith, who is also the boys basketball coach. "It's a top-notch academic program and hopefully in a couple years it's a top-notch athletic program."

GROWING PAINS

As it is with many fledgeling sports programs, participation is somewhat low and wins have been hard to come by.

Only six students came out for the cross country team in the fall, and only four finished it. The boys basketball team has 12 players, nine from Ghidotti and three from Sierra Academy. The girls hoops team has 10 members. The boys soccer team also includes some girls players, because there was not enough interest for a full girls squad.

Wins have also not been easy to find, but there have been some breakthroughs. The girls basketball team, which is made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores, placed second at a junior varsity tournament held at Western Sierra Academy. Fire Wolves players Jessica McKnight and Katia Griffin earned all-tourney honors.

"That was great. It was nice to play against kids their age," said girls coach Kasey Burlingham, who also coached the cross country team and will be coaching the track and field team in the spring. "They're progressing faster than I had hoped. We don't have summer league or basketball P.E., the normal things other bigger programs have, so it's been a little hard, but they are progressing fast."

Next up for the girls team is a road game at Encina Prep Jan. 9. The Fire Wolves' home court is at Silver Springs High School in Grass Valley and the next time they play there will be Jan. 24.

The boys team will also travel to face Encina Prep on Jan. 9. They then have a home game against Western Sierra Jan. 11 at Silver Springs.

BUILDING A FOUNDATION

There is definitely excitement around the Sierra Academy-Ghidotti athletic collaboration and the student-athletes that make up the Fire Wolves are excited to be a part of the burgeoning program.

"I thought it was really cool," said Julian Cerruti, a freshmen on the boys basketball team. "Being a founding player of a new basketball team is pretty cool. Also, getting to know my teammates has been good. I wouldn't have known any of them otherwise."

Girls basketball team member Abby Hawk said she is enjoying being a part of the inaugural basketball program.

"I love it," she said. "We couldn't do it through NU, so it's really nice to have it here. I hope to become better at basketball and do it again next year."

The program also has positions for those who may not be suited for the court, rather the sidelines.

"I thought it would be a lot of fun to do something new and I thought being a manager of a basketball team would look good on college applications anyway," said Vincent De Quiroz, a Ghidotti freshmen who can be found roaming the sideline with a stopwatch and clipboard at practices. "I didn't know if it would succeed or fail when I first heard about it, but looking at it now, it looks like it's succeeding quite well."

TAKE AWAYS

Levinson, Crane, Smith and Burlingham all see sports as a vital component to the high school experience and all expressed excitement about the future of the program and the benefits their student-athletes will reap.

"It was really important to me to get sports," Levinson said. "I want to make sure our kids have access to that side of life. The physical side and also the team aspect. Supporting each other. Supporting each other when things are rough and when things are good."

Crane added, "I think anything positive engaging kids with real consequences after school is an awesome learning opportunity. Whether that is chess club or robotics or varsity basketball, trying to give kids options to go out there and compete and put themselves out there, and really struggle and to meet with success and failure is awesome."

For London Walis, a junior on the boys basketball team, he's hoping to learn skills he can take from the court into his everyday life.

"I want to work on my leadership skills," he said. "Learn how to be a leader, bring the team together. (Athletics) can be really important, really teach you tools you need in life. If done right, you can learn a lot."

FUTURE OF THE PROGRAM

The Sierra Academy-Ghidotti teams are not a member of a league yet, and need to prove themselves as a program over the next few years before they join one, said Smith. This season, they are playing as an independent.

"I just remind them that in a couple years we will look back on these days and laugh," Smith said. "We're taking our bumps now, but this experience will help us build for the future."

Levinson said he expects the number of participants to gradually grow over the years.

"Natural progression and natural growth is what we want," he said. "Most things in my career have followed a natural progression, but always moving forward and that's the same thing with this."

Five years down the road, Crane hopes the program has become, "a sustainable and viable program that is supporting student athletes to do really well in sports and in the classroom. It's a way to build up student leadership, student development, keep kids on track to graduate as well as successfully compete against other small schools."

