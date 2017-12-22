RENSLOW: The Twelve Days of Christmas (golf edition)

Merry Christmas everyone! We celebrate a birthday by giving each other presents. Stories are told, laughter is heard, and we enjoy time with friends and family.

Thankfully, it's also golf season, (barring a little white stuff, on occasion). Granted, you have to be properly equipped, but it's not that cold (come on, toughen up) and the local courses drain pretty well.

Holiday songs fill the air and are a large part of the 'Christmas spirit'. Hmmm…if only we had golf song to inspire both the spirit of giving and the spirit of playing. We could enjoy the holiday and ready ourselves for that next round of golf.

Again, Get Into Golf is here to help. Back by popular demand is the "12 Days of Christmas" golf style. Hum a few bars (as best you can) and give these lyrics a try.

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me… a golf cart with HDTV.

On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me… two pints of ale and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me… three ibuprofens, two pints of ale, and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… four rounds of golf, three ibuprofens, two pints of ale, and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me…five — hundred lessons, four rounds of golf, three ibuprofens, two pints of ale, and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… six argyle sweaters, five hundred lessons, four rounds of golf, three ibuprofens, two pints of ale, and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me… seven days at Pebble, six argyle sweaters, five hundred lessons, four rounds of golf, three ibuprofens, two pints of ale, and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… eight iPhone golf apps, seven days at Pebble, six argyle sweaters, five hundred lessons, four rounds of golf, three ibuprofens, two pints of ale, and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… nine smuggled stoagies, eight iPhone golf apps, seven days at Pebble, six argyle sweaters, five hundred lessons, four rounds of golf, three ibuprofens, two pints of ale, and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the 10th day of Christmas my true love gave to me… 10 "Xbox" golf games, nine smuggled stoagies, eight iPhone golf apps, seven days at Pebble, six argyle sweaters, five hundred lessons, four rounds of golf, three ibuprofens, two pints of ale, and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the 11th day of Christmas my true love gave to me… 11 range ball tokens, 10 "Xbox" golf games, nine smuggled stoagies, eight iPhone golf apps, seven days at Pebble, six argyle sweaters, five hundred lessons, four rounds of golf, three ibuprofens, two pints of ale, and a golf cart with HDTV.

On the 12th day of Christmas my true love gave to me… 12 Pro V1's, 11 range ball tokens, 10 "Xbox" golf games, nine smuggled stoagies, eight iPhone golf apps, seven days at Pebble, six argyle sweaters, five hundred lessons, four rounds of golf, three ibuprofens, two pints of ale… and a golf cart with HDTV!

Merry Christmas everyone!

John Renslow is a PGA Class A Professional and Instructor at Alta Sierra Country Club. Please contact John with your questions or comments at jrenslow@pga.com.