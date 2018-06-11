Registration open for softball summer season

There is still time to sign up for the Western Nevada County Slow-pitch Softball Association's summer season.

The league includes men's, women's and coed leagues. To register a team visit http://www.wncssa.com.

For more information contact Trevor (men's league president) at 530-913-2815, Shannon (women's league president) at 530-277-7709 or Sandy (coed league president) at 530-559-8865.

Deadline to register a team is Saturday.