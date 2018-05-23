Registration open for NCASA summer sports
May 23, 2018
Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's summer sports is currently open.
The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of June 24, but team registration is due by June 15.
Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Wednesday evenings.
Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450.
All games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
