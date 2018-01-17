Registration open for NCASA spring sports

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's spring sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of March 4, but team registration is due by Feb. 15.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Wednesday evenings.

Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450.

All games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.