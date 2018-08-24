Registration open for NCASA fall/winter sports
August 24, 2018
Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Fall/Winter sports are now open.
The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 7, but team registration is due by Sept. 15.
Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300.
Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older). Cost per team is $450.
Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 3. Cost per team is $550.
For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
