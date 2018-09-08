Registration open for annual kids triathlon

The fifth annual Kids Triathlon is set for Sept. 15 at the Orchard Springs Campground at Rollins Reservoir.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and is open to kids ages 6-15.

Particpants in the 6-10 age group will swim 50 meters, bike 4 miles and run 1 mile. Particpants in the 11-15 age group will swim 150 meters, bike 4 miles and run 1 mile

Race packets will be available from 7-7:45 a.m. the day of the event. The race will start promptly at 8 a.m.

The entry fee is $40 and registration is open until Sept. 14. There will be no race day registration.

The entry fee into the park is included as part of the race registration. In addition, each participant will receive a t-shirt and medal. Plus, there will be water and electrolyte beverages available in the transition area.

A portion of the money collected will be put toward building the Bierwagen Interpretive Site Project at the Orchard Springs Campground.

This is the fifth year NID has hosted the kids' triathlon at Rollins Reservoir as part of the District's efforts to provide outstanding outdoor recreational opportunities at its reservoirs for the community.

To learn more about the event or download a registration form visit NID's website https://nidwater.com.