Registration open for annual Dal Bon Memorial golf tourney
July 18, 2018
The 10th annual Dal Bon Memorial golf tournament is set for July 29.
The tournament is played at the Ridge Golf Course in Auburn. The Dal Bon Memorial is played in memory of Jim and Merrilee Dal Bon who both died from complications of pancreatic cancer. The tournament benefits the Hirshberg Foundation for pancreatic cancer research. The Dal Bon Memorial has raised over $50,000 for the Hirshberg Foundation since 2009.
Tournament cost and information can be found at http://www.teamdalbon.com/. This year's tournament will also include a football tire toss. Donations from the football toss will benefit the Tyler Nielson Foundation as well as the Justin Gardner Scholarship fund. Dinner and a raffle will take place after golf.
