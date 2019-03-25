Registration open for 3-on-3 hoops tourney

There is still time to register for the Nevada Union 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

The tourney, which is set for Saturday, will feature five divisions, including Division A (3-4 grade), Division B (5-6 grade), Division C (7-8 grade), Division D (high school – no varsity players) and Division O (adults and varsity players). The cost is $15 per player for Division A-D. The cost is $25 per player for Division O. Games will be held at Nevada Union High School.

A registration form for the tourney can be found at http://www.ncgoldbasketball.com under the "forms" tab. Completed forms need to be turned into the Nevada Union Activities Office by Wednesday.