Registration open for 3-on-3 hoops tourney at NU
April 3, 2018
Nevada Union basketball will be hosting a 3-on-3 tournament April 14.
The tourney will feature five divisions, including Division A (3-4 grade), Division B (5-6 grade), Division C (7-8 grade), Division D (high school – no varsity players) and Division O (adults and varsity players). The cost is $15 per player for Division A-D. The cost is $25 per player for Division O. All teams must be registered by April 13. Four members per team. Games will be held at Nevada Union High School.
Funds raised by the event will benefit the Nevada Union basketball program.
A registration form for the tourney can be found at ncgoldbasketball.com.
For more information email Mark Casey at mark@caseywood.com.
