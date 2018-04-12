Record breaking running back Tim Trokey to be inducted into Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame

Editor's note: This is the fourth installment of a 17-part series chronicling the 2018 Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame inductees. Check back to The Union sports pages each day for a new profile on a Nevada Union legend.

If Tim Trokey had the football in his hands, something good was going to happen.

The talented Nevada Union running back was determined, tenacious and above all else — he was fast.

"Very, very competitive and very, very fast," is how former Nevada Union varsity head coach Randy Blankenship described Trokey. "I think he was only 145 pounds but he was fast, probably the second fastest player I ever coached… He was a good team guy, and I could always count on him to fight for that extra yard or break a big one. He wasn't a big man, but he had a lot of fight in him."

Trokey, a 1991 Nevada Union graduate, was a three-year varsity starter on the football team and lettered in track and field twice. During his time with the Miners, he led the football team to the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship Game twice and set several statistical records along the way.

For his efforts on the gridiron, Trokey will be inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame April 28.

"It was an amazing time," Trokey said. "We had great coaches, a great squad and great support from the community. It was a lot of fun."

As a sophomore, Trokey rushed for 751 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Miners reach the playoffs.

Trokey became a premier back in the region in his junior year as he tallied 1,112 rushing yards with an 8.2 yards per carry average and 22 total touchdowns.

That season Trokey led the Miners to their first ever section championship game. He scored three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to rally Nevada Union from a 15 point deficit. The Miners didn't win that game, losing on a late field goal by Merced, but Trokey said he learned a valuable lesson that day.

"You learn how to deal with disappointment in life," he said. "Those two championship game losses were crushing. You work so hard and you make it so far and you are part of the first teams to make it there, so when you lose it's a crushing feeling. But, you learn how to overcome that adversity and push forward."

As a senior, Trokey posted another 1,000-plus yard season and spurred the Miners to their second straight championship game appearance.

Across his three years at the varsity level, Trokey rushed for 2,913 yards, an NU record at the time, scored 51 total touchdowns, earned all-league honors three times and was the league MVP in 1989. During his time on the varsity team, the Miners went 33-6-1 overall, never lost a league game, made the playoffs all three years and reached the title game twice.

While his numbers are eye-popping and his effort on the field is legendary, what sticks out most about his high school days are the relationships he had with his teammates.

"Favorite moments are really just the guys, my teammates," he said. "We all worked so hard and really got along. When someone struggled it was nothing for somebody to come along and help you up and push you and make you want to dig deeper and work harder. We were really good friends. We were really tight. That is probably the best memory that I have from those times."

After high school, Trokey accepted a scholarship to the University of Mary, Bismarck in North Dakota. He started as a receiver and kick returner as a true freshmen and played all four years.

After graduating Trokey stayed on as an assistant coach for a season before making his way to Alabama where he coached and taught math at a couple different schools. He has now been an educator and coach for 20 years. As a coach he has been a part of three state championship softball teams at Alabama Christian Academy (2002, 2003, 2004) and a section championship as an assistant with the 2009 Nevada Union football team.

Trokey recently earned a Master's degree in Applied Educational Leadership and currently works as the vice principal at Foothill High School in Sacramento.

He was quick to give credit for his success to the many coaches that mentored him at Nevada Union, including football coaches Bob Luke, Blankenship, Pat Houlihan and Dave Humphers.

"They were all mentors and during the 20 years I've spent coaching and teaching, I've really patterned my approach using pieces and parts from all of them," Trokey said.

He added his track coaches Sig Ostrom, Tim Keys and Dick Hotchkiss all had a positive impact on him.

Trokey also thanked his parents, John and Linda, for making sure athletics were an option for him.

"I couldn't have participated without them and their support," he said. "We didn't have a whole lot and I know they sacrificed so that we could have the equipment and time to do what we did."

