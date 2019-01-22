REC VOLLEYBALL: Ridge Runners run down title

The Ridge Runners shined when it mattered most and for their efforts earned the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's A League Volleyball Championship.

As the No. 3 seed in the eight-team playoff bracket, the Ridge Runners swept through the first round of the playoffs and won a hard-fought bout in the semifinals to reach the title match against No. 4 seed MCVC.

In the championship, the Ridge Runners took the first set, 25-15, but MCVC answered back with a 25-14 victory in the second set to send the match to a third and final set. The Ridge Runners were too much down the stretch and took the third set, 15-12.

The Ridge Runners are comprised of Jonathan Crouch, Aila Hale-Coats, Dhiral Coats, Alysha Acevedo and Pablo Medina.

Registration for NCASA's spring sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 17, but team registration is due by Jan. 25.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.