REC VOLLEYBALL: Grass Valley Printers rally to win league title

In a closely contested championship bout, it was Grass Valley Printers prevailing and taking home the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's A League volleyball championship.

Facing the top-seeded Hit Happens squad, Grass Valley Printers rallied after dropping the first set, 26-24, to win the final two sets, 25-15, 15-11, to claim the summer season title.

Grass Valley Printers is comprised of Daniel Frazer, Tyra Jackson, Holly Dunn, Jared White and Breezy Moultrie.

Grass Valley Printers earned its way into the title match after knocking off the Goobers, 25-16, 26-24, in the semifinals. Hit Happens topped Ridge Runners, 25-16, 25-14, in the other semifinal.

Registration for NCASA's Fall/Winter sports is now open. Volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 7, and team registration is due by Sept. 15. Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 3. For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

