REC VOLLEYBALL: Grass Valley Printers finish perfect season, win title

Grass Valley Printers completed its perfect run through the 2018 Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Spring volleyball season by claiming the A League Championship May 23 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

The Printers went 8-0 in league play before topping the Ridge Runners in the semifinals and Revolution Coaching in the title match.

It was a straight set sweep over Revolution Coaching, 25-13, 25-18, for the Printers, which earned its first NCASA championship.

The Grass Valley Printers are comprised of Tyra Jackson, Matt Tofte, Breezy Moultrie, Jared White and Holly Dunn.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's summer sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of June 24, but team registration is due by June 15.

Recommended Stories For You

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300.

Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450. All games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.