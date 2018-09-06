REC VOLLEYBALL: Goobers cruise past competition, win league title

The Goobers left little doubt who was the top team in their league.

After a strong regular season which earned them the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Goobers cruised past it's postseason opponents to claim the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's summer volleyball B League championship.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Building, the Goobers knocked off No. 4 seed Chicago Park Crew, 25-8, 25-13, in the semifinals, and then went on to top the Wolves, 25-17, 15-17, in the title match.

The Goobers are comprised of Laura High, Coral LoCicero, Jim Tofte and Matt Tofte.

Registration for NCASA's Fall/Winter sports is now open. Volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Oct. 7, and team registration is due by Sept. 15. Team registration for the NCASA flag football season is due Oct. 15 and the season kicks off Nov. 3. For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches and/or league organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.