REC SPORTS: Wolves claim volleyball crown

After rallying past the Ravens in the semifinals, the Wolves completed their title run with a straight-set victory over Chicago Park Crew in the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Spring Volleyball B League championship match.

The No. 3 seeded Wolves made quick work of the Chicago Park Crew in the title bout, topping the No. 1 seed, 25-20, 25-20, to earn the league championship.

The Wolves are comprised of Andre Lo Dacono, Liliana Meadows, Paxton Partin, Amelie Lo Dacono and Jaia Aginsky.

