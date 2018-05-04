REC SPORTS: Wolves claim volleyball crown
May 4, 2018
After rallying past the Ravens in the semifinals, the Wolves completed their title run with a straight-set victory over Chicago Park Crew in the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Spring Volleyball B League championship match.
The No. 3 seeded Wolves made quick work of the Chicago Park Crew in the title bout, topping the No. 1 seed, 25-20, 25-20, to earn the league championship.
The Wolves are comprised of Andre Lo Dacono, Liliana Meadows, Paxton Partin, Amelie Lo Dacono and Jaia Aginsky.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
