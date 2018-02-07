REC SPORTS: That’s Amore finds a way, claims NCASA volleyball championship
February 7, 2018
When the No. 4 seed upsets the top team in the semis and knocks off the No. 2 seed in the championship game — That's Amore.
Team That's Amore won the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Winter A-League Volleyball championship after beating No. 2 seed Grass Valley Printers, 25-10, 25-20 Sunday at the Grass Valley Veterans Building in Grass Valley.
That's Amore is comprised of Kurt Stockton, Robin Farina, Kim Blix, Jonathan Crouch and coach Maria Blix.
They reached the championship game by edging past No. 1 seed Edward Jones Investments, 25-22, 28-26, in the semifinals.
Grass Valley Printers pounded No. 3 seed Derby, 25-12, 25-13, in the other semifinal.
Registration for NCASA's spring sports is currently open. The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of March 4, team registration is due by Feb. 15.
For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
