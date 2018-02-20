REC SPORTS: Old School wins NCASA B1 hoops title

In a highly competitive championship bout between the top two teams in Nevada County Adult Sports Association's B1 League, it was Old School topping Bistro 221 for the fall/winter title.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Building, No. 2 seed Old School battled No. 1 seed Bistro 221 to a 21-21 tie at halftime. Old School then pulled away down the stretch to win, 47-38, and take home the B1 championship.

At the head of the class for Old School was Casey Lee with a team-high 15 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Andre Lo Javovan and Devon Cloud each added eight points, and Kennan Morris and Chris McIntosh both tallied seven points in the win.

Leading Bistro 221 was Andrew Whiting with 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Tristen Cook added 11 points.

Old School earned their spot in the title game after knocking off No. 3 seed CST, 58-51, in the semifinals. Bistro 221 reached the championship game after topping No. 4 seed Penetrators, 72-59, in the other semifinal.

For more information about the Nevada County Adult Sports Association contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

