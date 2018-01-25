REC SPORTS: Moonshine Lumber cuts down competition, wins B2 hoops championship

With a balanced scoring attack and solid team defense, Moonshine Lumber cut down Old School to win the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's fall/winter B2-League basketball championship Tuesday.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, Moonshine Lumber jumped out to 30-24 halftime lead, and was able to build upon that advantage in the second half, winning 60-47, in a well played game by both teams.

Leading Moonshine Lumber was Adrayan Aguirre with 18 points. Kelib Thompson added 14 points and Danny Rasmussen chipped in 11 points.

For Old School, Jeff Conklin led the way with 10 points and Chris Maharin tallied nine points.

Moonshine was the No. 4 seed heading into the playoffs, and upset No. 1 seed Human Sacrifice, 66-54, in the semifinals. Old School, the No. 2 seed, reached the title game after knocking off Life Force Academy, 57-43, in the other semifinal.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's spring sports is currently open. The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of March 4, team registration is due by Feb. 15.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Wednesday evenings.

Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450. All games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches or event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.