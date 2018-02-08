REC SPORTS: Moo Moos complete perfect season, win volleyball championship
February 8, 2018
With a dominant showing in the championship match, the Moo Moos wrapped up a perfect run through the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Winter B League volleyball season.
After going 8-0 in regular season play, the No. 1 seeded Moo Moos topped No. 4 Chicago Park Crew, 25-7, 25-16, in the semifinals and bested No. 3 seed Ravens, 25-12, 25-15, in the finals to claim the league championship.
The Moo Moos are comprised of Kayla Tofte, Jim Tofte, Matt Tofte, Kristen Day and Laura High.
Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's spring sports is currently open.
The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of March 4, team registration is due by Feb. 15.
Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Wednesday evenings.
Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450.
All games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
