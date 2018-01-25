REC SPORTS: CJ’s Masonry takes home A-League hoops title

With a big game from Charlie Margherita and a strong defensive effort throughout, No. 2 seed CJ's Masonry upset No. 1 seed Nelson Engineering and claimed the Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Fall/Winter A-League Basketball Championship.

Competing at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building on Sunday, Margherita scored a game-high 29 points, nailing eight 3-pointers along the way, to lead CJ's Masonry to the title.

Also contributing for CJ's Masonry was Nick Ortiz, Thomas Angell and Trevor Wade each with nine points. Alex Ward chipped in eight points and was a force on the glass as well as on defense. And Joe Cotney added four points.

Leading Nelson Engineering in the title game was Grayson Kessinich with 22 points. Lucad Mijares added 19 points and K2 Nelson netted eight points.

CJ's Masonry earned their way into the title game with a 64-61 victory over No. 3 seed Hawks in the semifinals. Nelson Engineering landed in the championship game after topping No. 4 seed Slim Reapers, 73-59, in the other semifinal.

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's spring sports is currently open. The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of March 4, team registration is due by Feb. 15.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300 and games are played on Wednesday evenings.

Basketball leagues will include five tiers (A, B1, B2, C and 40-years and older), and the cost per team is $450. All games are played at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.