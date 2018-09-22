REC SOFTBALL: Snipers take down 2018 Championship

With strong defense and timely hitting, the Snipers swept through the Ken Harper's Masters (40-and-over) Softball Tournament to claim the 2018 championship.

The Snipers came into the tourney as the No. 2 seed and went 3-0, including a 9-4 victory over the top-seeded Mavericks in the title game.

The team is comprised of Colten Gould, Chris Ehrlich, Ted Callison, Chris West, Jon Simpson, Bob Medlyn, Greg Callison, Scott Coffey, Sean Coffey and Joe Roberts.

