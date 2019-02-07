REC FLAG FOOTBALL: Tecmo rallies past Team Brooke for second straight NCASA championship

Editor's note: Let me first say, I already know how self indulgent this is and, no, I didn't think twice about writing it. I run stories on Nevada County Adult Sports Association championship teams regularly and across multiple sports. The difference this time is I am a member of the championship squad and the team was sponsored by The Union. I do promise not to embellish the facts or hype the game up too much.

With the championship on the line and facing a two touchdown deficit in the second half, the gridders from team Tecmo battled back to claim the 2018-19 Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Flag Football Championship in thrilling fashion.

Trailing 20-6 with under 10 minutes left to play, Tecmo found its stride, scoring two late touchdowns and a two-point conversion before closing out the 21-20 victory over Team Brooke with a goal line stand.

"Wow. Just wow. They should have sent a poet," Tecmo player/coach Walter Ford said after what most would consider over celebrating the rec-league accomplishment. "This may very well be the greatest achievement of my life."

Tecmo, sponsored by The Union, has now won two straight championships in the local 6-on-6 passing only flag football league.

"I'm so proud of my teammates. They never gave up, kept grinding and got the job done. Oh, and a big shout out to The Union. The Union, great people connecting communities," said Ford out of a sense of obligation to his team sponsor and employer.

Ford was on the receiving end of a Matt Reiswig touchdown pass that pulled Tecmo to within one with 1:23 left in the game. Ford, an ever-competitive 36-year old weekend warrior, then hauled in a dart from the strong-armed Reiswig on the two-point conversion to put Tecmo up a point.

Team Brooke, a talented and respected group, would not go without a fight and marched down the field with precision, setting themselves up with a couple chances to win the game in the final moments.

Tecmo's defense stood tall, though, getting a clutch play from Tommy Paone who batted a ball away on a potential game-winning touchdown pass. Don Huntsman, a skilled blitzer, then sealed the victory with a sack on the final play of the game.

Tecmo players on the sideline rushed the field joining their teammates in jubilation, and basking in the gridiron glory the team had just earned.

Tecmo's defense was stout down the stretch, getting strong play from Roland Harrison, Austin Dowling, Brandon O'Callaghan, Sio Veimau, Joe Cotney, Paone and Huntsman. Dowling and Harrison both grabbed interceptions in the contest. Dowling's pick came just before halftime and Harrison's steal set up Tecmo for its game winning drive.

Tecmo's offense was led by Reiswig who tossed three touchdowns in the win. Ford caught two of them and Harrison hauled in the other. The duo of Dowling and Colton Wood was also a force on offense with both receivers making multiple chain moving catches throughout.

Team Brooke quarterback Brandon Brooke tossed three touchdowns, going to Dylan Brooke, Max Brooke and Drew Daniels. Ben Brooke snagged Team Brooke's lone interception.

Tecmo went 8-2 during the regular season, with both its losses coming against Team Brooke, and entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed. Tecmo was tested in the semifinals, but edged No. 3 seed Jersey Boys, 14-7.

Team Brooke was the No. 1 seed after going 9-1 in the regular season. They too were challenged in the semifinals, but pulled out a 26-19 victory over the No. 4 seed.

