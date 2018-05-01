REC BOWLING: The A Team strikes down competition, wins league title

The winners from the first half of the season faced off with the second half winners to decide the Gold Country Nuggets Thursday night mixed league bowling championship.

After all the pins had been counted, it was the A-team topping Stars and Stripes to win the title.

Leading the way was Wayne Brooks with a high-game of 235. The A Team's Danny Brock was the top bowler with scores of 209, 168 and 209.

Stars and Stripes was led by Sylvia Karnes with an average of 642 with her handicap.

The A Team is comprised of Brock, Brooks, Linda Wood and Nancy Wilson.

Stars and Stripes is made up of Karnes, Bob Schafer, Brad Peterson and Gordon Wagner.

Recommended Stories For You

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.