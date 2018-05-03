REC BOWLING: PLT rolls to league title

This year's bowling league at the Grass Valley Vets Hall came down to just two points.

The Pro Leisure Tour-Crazy Horse (PLT) team won the overall league title, edging the team from SPD, which was coming on strong at the end of the year.

It's the third championship in the last 6 years for PLT. The team is comprised of Dave Preston, Steve Ferlong, Mike Whittle, Garen Gouveia, Tim "TDub" Walker and Greg Smith.

At the season ending tournament, The Walk-Aways and SPD ended up tied for the tourney championship.

Individually, Smith had the best league average for the season.

Travis McMaster, Mike Thompson and Don Hughes won the inaugural Nielson Award, which is named after longtime bowler Sean Nielson's son Tyler Nielson who spent multiple years setting pins for the league. The Nielson Award will be given to the "Ironman of the league" each year.

